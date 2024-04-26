5 events in Butler and Hamilton counties to check out this weekend

1. Local theater

There are multiple community theater options this weekend, as most performing arts groups wind down their 2023-24 season. Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre started its run of “Hello, Dolly!” the musical on Thursday and will have shows daily through Sunday. Performances are at Parrish Auditorium in Hamilton and tickets are available online at ghctplay.com. InnovaTheatre is presenting “Green Day’s American Idiot” at the Sorg Opera House in Middletown all weekend with tickets online at sorgoperahouse.org. The show follows the journey of young Americans who struggle to find meaning in the modern world and the music is Green Day songs. Tonight at the Fitton Center in Hamilton is “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe”, which is part of Fitton Family Fridays. Get tickets to the 7:30 p.m. event at fittoncenter.org.

2. Asian Food Fest

Conducted in downtown Cincinnati, the annual Asian Food Fest takes place on Court Street between Elm and Main streets from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. There will be Asian and Asian-inspired cuisines, crafts adult beverages and entertainment. The festival is in year 13 and attracts an estimated 100,000 people. This year there are more than 50 restaurants and food trucks participating and eight “secret menu” options. More: asianfoodfest.org

3. ‘Show Stoppers’

The Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band is performing at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Finkelman Auditorium on the Miami-Middletown campus. It is presenting “Show Stoppers.” The performance includes pieces from Leonard Bernstein and Dimitri Shostakovich, “capturing their unique journeys through music under very different regimes.” According to an SOSB post on Facebook, it will “also play some of the greatest music from Broadway with selections from Bernstein’s vibrant ‘West Side Story’ and Oscar and Hammerstein’s passionate ‘King and I.’ Plus, don’t miss our tribute to veterans with the “Armed Forces Salute.’” SOSB is a 75-piece concert band that has performed for more than 50 years. More: sosband.org

4. Brady Seals

Little Texas band star and Fairfield native Brady Seals is back in his hometown to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Fairfield Community Arts Center. Journal-News Contributor Ginny McCabe writes: “Seals, a Fairfield native, has sold more than 11 million albums. During his six years as keyboardist and co-lead singer for the multi-platinum group Little Texas, they celebrated three consecutive number-one hits with ‘What Might Have Been,’ ‘God Blessed Texas,’ and ‘My Love.’” Tickets: https://bit.ly/parksboxoffice

5. Comedian Katt Williams

Credit: HANDOUT Credit: HANDOUT

Popular stand-up comedian and actor Katt Williams brings “The Dark Matter Tour” to the Heritage Bank Center in downtown Cincinnati. He performs at 8 p.m. Saturday. Williams was born in Cincinnati in 1971. He has been performing stand-up for two decades. Tickets to Saturday’s show range from $63 to $254. More: heritagebankcenter.com

>>More things to do: Click here