‘Hello, Dolly!’ a family affair for Hamilton theater group

Directed by Matt Neal and produced by Haven and David Stark, “Hello, Dolly!” is a popular musical that focuses on Dolly Levi, a widow and classic matchmaker who wins the heart of a wealthy bachelor.

Haven called “Hello, Dolly!” a golden-age musical.

“We wanted to make sure we were making it exciting for modern audiences, so there’s a lot of thrilling dance sequences, and the comedic timing in the show is amazing. We have some of the funniest actors I’ve ever worked with,” Haven said.

GHCT will present four performances of “Hello, Dolly!” from Thursday through Sunday at Parrish Auditorium on the campus of Miami Hamilton. Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and there will be a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Sunday.

“We have such a fun cast and production crew. Everybody is really dedicated to putting on the best show possible,” said Haven.

The cast is a mix of seasoned GHCT performers, along with several newcomers. Katelyn Quinn stars as Dolly Levi and Scott Christian is in the leading role as Horace Vandergelder.

Haven said the veteran actors have been able to take the younger, newer cast members under their wings. The cast is a bit younger that what audiences might typically see in “Hello, Dolly!” Also, the longtime performers have a comfort level and a chemistry that add to the production. For a complete cast listing, go to ghctplay.com.

“Our Dolly and Horace happen to be in their mid-30s rather than into their 40s, so they bring a lot more energy to the show. Our ensemble is also made up of young performers, so they have that energy to carry them through. So, it’s fast-paced with a lot of high energy,” Haven said.

Haven called the set amazing and added: “We have a phenomenal lighting designer, and we have some incredible costumes that are going to be beautiful on stage. So, the when the whole show is put together, it’s going to be a fantastic night.”

HOW TO GO

What: Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre to present “Hello, Dolly!”

When: Thurs., Apr. 25 through Sun., Apr. 28 Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thurs., Fri., Sat., and there will be a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Sun.

Where: Parrish Auditorium, 1601 University Blvd., Miami Hamilton campus

Cost: Individual tickets are $18. Tickets for students and senior adults over the age of 60 are $17. Group tickets of 20 or more are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ghctplay.com, in-person at the door the day of the show, and by phone at (513) 737-PLAY.

More info: Visit www.ghctplay.com