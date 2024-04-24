Singer Brady Seals returns to his hometown of Fairfield

Seals will be in concert at the Fairfield Community Arts Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. This performance is funded in part by the Ohio Arts Council.

Seals, a Fairfield native, has sold more than 11 million albums. During his six years as keyboardist and co-lead singer for the multi-platinum group Little Texas, they celebrated three consecutive number-one hits with “What Might Have Been,” “God Blessed Texas,” and “My Love.”

During his tenure in Little Texas, they were voted ACM’s Vocal Group of the Year and received two Grammy nominations. In 2002, Seals formed Hot Apple Pie (DreamWorks). The music industry dubbed the band “Music City’s Super Group.” Hot Apple Pie’s self-titled debut was released in 2005.

“This is just going to be a fun night of music. Brady’s been on the national stage, as big as anybody out there. He’s a top-notch performer and he has earned countless accolades, so we’re super excited he’s going to be back in Fairfield,” Sheldrick said. “I’m looking forward to hearing all of the great songs he’s written and performed over the years. These are songs that everybody knows.”

As a 1987 Fairfield High School graduate, Seals still has a lot of friends here from high school. He has also spent a lot of time with his friends and relatives from Hamilton over the years. He currently resides in Nashville.

“It’s always fun when we have people like Brady who have really gone out and made a name for themselves, and then, they come back home. It brings it all around again. You’re going to be singing along with the music. It’s just going to be a night that’s going to be very entertaining,” said Sheldrick.

During the concert, Seals is expected to play hits like “God Bless Texas,” “Amy’s Back In Austin,” “My Love,” “Kick a Little,” and ‘Hillbillies (Love it in the Hay),” along with a few new songs.

How to go

What: Brady Seals in concert

When: Saturday, April 27, at 8 p.m.

Where: Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Dr., Fairfield

Cost: Tickets are $25 for Balcony/Mezzanine seats, $30 for Orchestra seats. Call the FCAC Box Office at (513) 867-5348 or purchase online at www.FairfieldOH.gov/tickets. This performance is funded in part by the Ohio Arts Council.

More information: visit FairfieldOH.gov.