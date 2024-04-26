Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Jungle Jim’s International Market will hold Food That Tells A Story - Around the World in 6 Bottles, at the Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 6 p.m. junglejims.com
- Miami University Choraliers and Chamber Singers, at Kumler Chapel, Oxford. 7 and 9 p.m.
- Fitton Family Fridays present “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- WWE Smack Down, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. 7:45 p.m. heritagebankcenter.com
- Wine, Women & Song present “An Evening with Robin Spielberg,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- InnovaTheatre present “American Idiot,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org
- Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Hello, Dolly!,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com
SATURDAY
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Art and Earth Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- The City of Trenton Earth Day, at Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be a drop-off recycling event, drug take back collection and more. 513-988-6306
- Oxford Chalks the Walks, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. oxarts.org
- Adult Workshop: Container Gardening with Native Plants at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
- Sip & Stroll, at Liberty Center, Liberty Twp. 5-8 p.m. Annual DORA anniversary celebration. Live music, family-friendly activities, and more.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County’s Night at the Derby, at Receptions Fairfield, 5975 Boymel Drive. 6 p.m. bbbsbutler.org
- Tri-State Wrestling makes its return, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. fittoncenter.org
- Brady Seals, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org
- Katt Williams - The Dark Matter Tour, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. heritagebankcenter.com
- Nature Program: Evening Lantern Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is not required. Walk-ins are welcome.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Annual Asian Food Fest, in downtown Cincinnati on Court Street, between Elm and Main streets. The festival will be held from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, asianfoodfest.org
- Sounds of Summer Annual Spring Ice Show, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 2:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
- March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement, at Sawyer Point, Kroger Promenade, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati. 8:30 a.m. marchforbabies.org
- Spot-a-Truck, in the parking lot next to the Taylor Garage at Liberty Center. 10 a.m. to noon
- Red Brick Run 5K, starting at Millett Hall, Miami University, Oxford. 10:30 a.m.
- Cookout For A Cure, at Memorial Park, Uptown Oxford. 1-3 p.m. Raise money for breast cancer education and awareness as well as the Jimmy V. Foundation.
- Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org
- Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band will presents “Show Stoppers,” at Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 2:30 p.m.
- Birding for Beginners Hike, at Voice of America MetroPark, Gazebo, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-8 p.m. Free and no registration required. yourmetroparks.net
MONDAY
- Languages, Literatures, and Writing Week present The Annual Favorite Poem Project, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 1:15 p.m.
TUESDAY
- Diversity Book Discussion “Skin Colored Pointes: Interviews with Women of Color in Ballet,” live discussion originates at Miami Middletown and uses Zoom to involve Downtown Hamilton Center participants. Noon
- National Parks Talks Series present Crown Point State Historic Site/Fort St. Frederic, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals
- The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. A showcase for musicians of all levels to share their talent.
WEDNESDAY
- Big Week of Birding Hike, at Gilmore MetroPark, 7950 Gilmore Road, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. Free and no registration required. yourmetroparks.net
THURSDAY
- Languages, Literatures, and Writing Week present the “Illuminati” Literary Magazine Launch Party, on Zoom. 7 p.m. Email MelbyEE@MiamiOH.edu.
MAY 2-4
- Friends of the Hamilton-Fairfield Lane Libraries Annual Used Book Sale, in the gymnasium at Queen of Peace Parish, 2550 Millville Ave. 4-7 p.m. May 2, 4-8 p.m. May 3, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4.
MAY 3
- Scriptless in Seattle, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
MAY 4
- Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.
- Nature/Nurture: Life on the Forest Floor at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- Murder Mystery Co. present Midnight at the Masquerade, at the Oscar Station, 8871 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Must be 21 and older to attend. junglejims.com
- Tom Segura - Come Together, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. heritagebankcenter.com
- Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- May The 4th Be With You – Movie in the Park featuring “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” at RiversEdge, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. Movie starts at sundown. riversedgelive.com
MAY 5
- Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org
MAY 6
- Noticing Nature: Plant Prints at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org
MAY 7
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by Pinnacle Ridge Bluegrass Band
MAY 8
- You Can Make It @ the TEC Lab Makerspace, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami Middletown University. 2-4 p.m. May the 4th Be With You. Celebrate this “Star Wars”, themed holiday by crafting items that are out of this world. MiamiOH.edu
- SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session.
MAY 9-12
- Cirque Du Soleil presents Corteo, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. heritagebankcenter.com
