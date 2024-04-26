Weekly entertainment guide: Upcoming local things to do

Jungle Jim’s International Market will hold Food That Tells A Story - Around the World in 6 Bottles, at the Oscar Event Center, 5440 Dixie Highway, Fairfield. 6 p.m. junglejims.com

Miami University Choraliers and Chamber Singers, at Kumler Chapel, Oxford. 7 and 9 p.m.

Fitton Family Fridays present “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. fittoncenter.org

WWE Smack Down, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. 7:45 p.m. heritagebankcenter.com

Wine, Women & Song present “An Evening with Robin Spielberg,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY

InnovaTheatre present “American Idiot,” at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. sorgoperahouse.org

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre present “Hello, Dolly!,” at Parrish Auditorium, Miami University Hamilton, 1600 University Blvd. ghctplay.com

SATURDAY

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Art and Earth Day, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. pyramidhill.org

The City of Trenton Earth Day, at Community Park, 440 Dell Drive, Trenton. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. There will be a drop-off recycling event, drug take back collection and more. 513-988-6306

Oxford Chalks the Walks, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. oxarts.org

Adult Workshop: Container Gardening with Native Plants at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

Sip & Stroll, at Liberty Center, Liberty Twp. 5-8 p.m. Annual DORA anniversary celebration. Live music, family-friendly activities, and more.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butler County’s Night at the Derby, at Receptions Fairfield, 5975 Boymel Drive. 6 p.m. bbbsbutler.org

Tri-State Wrestling makes its return, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7 p.m. fittoncenter.org

Brady Seals, at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. 8 p.m. fairfield-city.org

Katt Williams - The Dark Matter Tour, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. 8 p.m. heritagebankcenter.com

Nature Program: Evening Lantern Hike, at Harbin Park, 1300 Hunter Road, Fairfield. 8:30 p.m. Free and open to all ages. Registration is not required. Walk-ins are welcome.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Annual Asian Food Fest, in downtown Cincinnati on Court Street, between Elm and Main streets. The festival will be held from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday, asianfoodfest.org

Sounds of Summer Annual Spring Ice Show, at Goggin Ice Center, 610 S. Oak St., Oxford. 2:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement, at Sawyer Point, Kroger Promenade, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, Cincinnati. 8:30 a.m. marchforbabies.org

Spot-a-Truck, in the parking lot next to the Taylor Garage at Liberty Center. 10 a.m. to noon

Red Brick Run 5K, starting at Millett Hall, Miami University, Oxford. 10:30 a.m.

Cookout For A Cure, at Memorial Park, Uptown Oxford. 1-3 p.m. Raise money for breast cancer education and awareness as well as the Jimmy V. Foundation.

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org

Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band will presents “Show Stoppers,” at Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 2:30 p.m.

Birding for Beginners Hike, at Voice of America MetroPark, Gazebo, 7850 VOA Park Drive, West Chester Twp. 6-8 p.m. Free and no registration required. yourmetroparks.net

MONDAY

Languages, Literatures, and Writing Week present The Annual Favorite Poem Project, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 1:15 p.m.

TUESDAY

Diversity Book Discussion “Skin Colored Pointes: Interviews with Women of Color in Ballet,” live discussion originates at Miami Middletown and uses Zoom to involve Downtown Hamilton Center participants. Noon

National Parks Talks Series present Crown Point State Historic Site/Fort St. Frederic, on Zoom and in person at Gardner-Harvey Library 014 TEC SPACE, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd. 4:30 p.m. miamioh.edu/regionals

The Music Collective, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. A showcase for musicians of all levels to share their talent.

WEDNESDAY

Big Week of Birding Hike, at Gilmore MetroPark, 7950 Gilmore Road, Hamilton. 6-8 p.m. Free and no registration required. yourmetroparks.net

THURSDAY

Languages, Literatures, and Writing Week present the “Illuminati” Literary Magazine Launch Party, on Zoom. 7 p.m. Email MelbyEE@MiamiOH.edu.

MAY 2-4

Friends of the Hamilton-Fairfield Lane Libraries Annual Used Book Sale, in the gymnasium at Queen of Peace Parish, 2550 Millville Ave. 4-7 p.m. May 2, 4-8 p.m. May 3, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 4.

MAY 3

Scriptless in Seattle, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

MAY 4

Jazzercise, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 9 a.m. For more information, call 262-227-7841 or email mariannemagee@comcast.net.

Nature/Nurture: Life on the Forest Floor at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m. pyramidhill.org

Murder Mystery Co. present Midnight at the Masquerade, at the Oscar Station, 8871 N. Gilmore Road, Fairfield. 6 p.m. Must be 21 and older to attend. junglejims.com

Tom Segura - Come Together, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. 7 p.m. heritagebankcenter.com

Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org

May The 4th Be With You – Movie in the Park featuring “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” at RiversEdge, 116 Dayton St., Hamilton. Movie starts at sundown. riversedgelive.com

MAY 5

Wildflower Walks, at Peffer Park Pavilion, Oxford. Meet your guide at the pavilion and wear sturdy shoes. 1 p.m. enjoyoxford.org

MAY 6

Noticing Nature: Plant Prints at Pyramid Hill, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 1 p.m. pyramidhill.org

MAY 7

Down Home, Downtown, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Music by Pinnacle Ridge Bluegrass Band

MAY 8

You Can Make It @ the TEC Lab Makerspace, at Gardner-Harvey Library, Miami Middletown University. 2-4 p.m. May the 4th Be With You. Celebrate this “Star Wars”, themed holiday by crafting items that are out of this world. MiamiOH.edu

SongFarmers, at Miami Hamilton Downtown Center, 221 High St. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session.

MAY 9-12

Cirque Du Soleil presents Corteo, at Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, Cincinnati. heritagebankcenter.com

This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.