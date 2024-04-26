Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band to present ‘Showstoppers’ at MUM

The concert will begin with John Phillip Sousa’s “The Star-Spangled Banner,” arranged by Walter Damrosch and edited by Keith Brion, followed by “Bombasto March” by Orion R. Farrar.

“Showstoppers” will showcase a popular numbers from Broadway, musicals and television.

“I’m hoping for a good turnout, and I’m looking forward to entertaining the audience, and presenting the best performance possible on the stage with all the hard work that we’ve done,” said Danny Maddox Nichols, music director, of The Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band.

He said several highlights on the program include ‘Excerpt from Finale from Symphony No. 5′ by Dimitri Shostakovich, and “Selections” from “West Side Story” with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and music by Leonard Bernstein.,

“I paired the program with Shostakovich and Bernstein, and it’s a neat pairing. The Shostakovich piece was written in 1937, and the Bernstein number premiered in ‘West Side Story’ in 1957, so just a few years apart with both composers living at the same time. I don’t know if they ever met, I don’t think they did, but I do know that both of the works are paired very well together,” Nichols said.

The first half of the concert will conclude with a Veterans Tribute and the recognition of service members in attendance as the band plays “Armed Forces Salute,” arranged by Bob Lowden. The Veterans Tribute will include these numbers “The Caisson Song,” “Sempre Paratus,” “The Marine’s Hymn,” “The U. S. Air Force,” and “Anchors Aweigh.” There will be a brief intermission following the Veterans Tribute.

“I have chosen the ‘Armed Forces Salute’ for our veterans this time, because as we go through the tune, it allows members of the audience who served in that particular branch of the armed forces to stand up and be recognized. So, you’ll see veterans from the Army, Marine Corps, the Navy, and the Air Force, and it’s nice to see who is from each branch of the service,” Nichols said.

The second half of the program will begin with Symphonic Highlights from “The King and I” with lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein and music by Richard Rogers, and arrangements by Stephen Bulla. Selections will include “Something Wonderful,” “I Whistle A Happy Tune,” “I Have Dreamed,” “The March Of The Siamese Children,” “Getting To Know You,” and “Shall We Dance?”

Said Nichols, “This is a nice, well-rounded way to end our season this year.”

The program will continue with “Selections” from “West Side Story.” The selections will include “I Feel Pretty,” “Maria,” “Something’s Coming,” “Tonight,” “One Hand,” “One Heart,” “Cool,” and “America.” The concert will close with a yet-to-be announced encore.

“This is our last concert of the season. We typically play three concerts per year, and we always try and find things that everybody is going to like,” said Nichols.

The band begins rehearsing for the concert season in September, and they have 10 to 12 rehearsals to prepare for the three concerts. The band members volunteer their time, including Nichols.

How to go

What: Southwestern Ohio Symphonic Band to present “Showstoppers”

When: Sunday, April 28, at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Dave Finkelman Auditorium, Miami University Middletown, 4200 N. University Blvd.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

More info: Visit www.sosband.org