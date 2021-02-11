Former Trenton police officer indicted on sex charges involving children

A former Trenton police officer has been indicted on multiple sex charges involving a child, including rape.
Danny L. Green, 65, of Pocono Court in Trenton, is charged with two counts of rape involving a victim under the age of 13 and seven counts of gross sexual imposition, according to court records. He was booked into the Butler County Jail on Wednesday night.
Green was a police officer in Trenton from 1978 to January 2008, retiring as a sergeant, according to city officials. He then worked as a part-time corrections officer at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office from October 2008 to August 2009 before being laid off, according to Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer.
The charges allege the crimes occurred between Aug. 10, 2004 and Aug. 28, 2019, according to the indictment. Assistant Butler County Prosecutor Kelly Heile said there are multiple victims whom Green knew.
Green was arraigned Wednesday by Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Howard, who set bond at $50,000 cash or surety. If he is released, Howard ordered Green not to have any contact with the victims or anyone under the age of 18. He remained in jail this morning.
A pre-trial hearing for Green is scheduled for March 3