Former Trenton police officer indicted on sex charges involving children

Danny L. Green, 65, of Pocono Court in Trenton, is charged with two counts of rape involving a victim under the age of 13 and seven counts of gross sexual imposition, according to court records. He was booked into the Butler County Jail on Wednesday night.

Green was a police officer in Trenton from 1978 to January 2008, retiring as a sergeant, according to city officials. He then worked as a part-time corrections officer at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office from October 2008 to August 2009 before being laid off, according to Chief Deputy Anthony Dwyer.