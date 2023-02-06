BreakingNews
Group creating transportation strategy for region seeks input from residents
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Middletown fatal shooting victim tells dispatchers ‘I don’t want to die’

Crime & Law
By
43 minutes ago

MIDDLETOWN — One of the victims in a double homicide Saturday morning called 911 telling dispatchers he didn’t want to die.

In the seven minute call at 3:27 a.m., the male gives and address in the 700 block of 15th Avenue in Middletown, then says, “please come help me, I don’t want to die.”

Explore1 man dead, 1 child injured tractor crash in Preble County

Then the seven-minute call goes silent, with only sounds of the man in distress and the dispatcher trying to get him to talk until an officer arrives and shouts a name. The dispatcher is told there are two victims with gunshot wounds.

One man, Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death has been ruled a homicide and he died of a gunshot wound, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove said Marvin Davis, 25, was the man pronounced dead at Atrium. An autopsy was performed Saturday at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. He said Davis suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and identify suspects.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged call Middletown detective Ken Mynhier at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.

ExploreRest easy, good boy’: Middletown police announce dog Koda has died

In Other News
1
2 dead in Middletown shooting; one victim called 911 for help
2
Former high school secretary found not guilty of theft, tampering with...
3
Hamilton man charged with fatal stabbing of longtime girlfriend gets...
4
Warren County school removes 4th-grader, investigates ‘kill list’
5
Medicare card scam targets seniors for personal info

About the Author

© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top