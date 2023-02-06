Middletown fatal shooting victim tells dispatchers ‘I don’t want to die’

MIDDLETOWN — One of the victims in a double homicide Saturday morning called 911 telling dispatchers he didn’t want to die.
In the seven minute call at 3:27 a.m., the male gives and address in the 700 block of 15th Avenue in Middletown, then says, “please come help me, I don’t want to die.”
Then the seven-minute call goes silent, with only sounds of the man in distress and the dispatcher trying to get him to talk until an officer arrives and shouts a name. The dispatcher is told there are two victims with gunshot wounds.
One man, Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death has been ruled a homicide and he died of a gunshot wound, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove said Marvin Davis, 25, was the man pronounced dead at Atrium. An autopsy was performed Saturday at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. He said Davis suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Detectives are continuing to investigate and identify suspects.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged call Middletown detective Ken Mynhier at 513-425-7720 or 513-425-7700.
