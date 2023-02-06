‘Rest easy, good boy’: Middletown police announce dog Koda has died

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown Police K9 Koda, the partner of Sgt. Dennis Jordan, died Sunday, the Middletown Division of Police announced today.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of K9 Koda. K9 Koda passed away early Sunday after a short bout with cancer,” says a social media post a post.
Koda was a 7 1/2 year old Dutch shepherd from the Czech Republic. He was purchased from Shallow Creek Kennels in 2016 and began patrol 2017 where he served with Jordan for the last 6 1/2 years.
During his career, Koda received many commendations and awards. He was responsible for numerous criminal apprehensions as well getting an unprecedented amount of narcotics off of the street.
In 2021, Jordan and Koda received the Valor Award at the North American Police Work Dog Association. Jordan was shot in August of 2020. It could have been much worse had it not been for the bravery and heroism of Koda and the other officers involved.
Koda was in the Warren County courtroom last month when Christopher Hubbard, the man convicted of firing the shoots, was sentenced to 56 years on prison.
In 2021, Jordan and Koda received the national patrol case of the year award from the United States Police Canine Association and they Combat Cross medal for the 2020 shooting.
“K9 Koda dedicated his life to serving this department and community. Please keep the Jordan family and the Middletown Division of Police in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. Rest easy good boy, we’ve got the watch from here,” the social media post states.
About the Author