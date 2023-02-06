‘Rest easy, good boy’: Middletown police announce dog Koda has died

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of K9 Koda. K9 Koda passed away early Sunday after a short bout with cancer,” says a social media post a post.

Koda was a 7 1/2 year old Dutch shepherd from the Czech Republic. He was purchased from Shallow Creek Kennels in 2016 and began patrol 2017 where he served with Jordan for the last 6 1/2 years.