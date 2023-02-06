1 man dead, 1 child injured tractor crash in Preble County

Crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of Crubaugh Road on reports of an overturned farm tractor with entrapment at 5:53 p.m., a report from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office said.

Michael J. Toschlog, 41, was traveling with his 7-year-old son in a 1970 John Deere farm tractor westbound on Crubaugh Road, the report said.