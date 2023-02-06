1 man dead, 1 child injured tractor crash in Preble County

One man is dead and a 7-year-old boy is injured after being trapped following a farm tractor crash in New Paris in Preble County Sunday evening.
Crews were dispatched to the 4300 block of Crubaugh Road on reports of an overturned farm tractor with entrapment at 5:53 p.m., a report from the Preble County Sheriff’s Office said.
Michael J. Toschlog, 41, was traveling with his 7-year-old son in a 1970 John Deere farm tractor westbound on Crubaugh Road, the report said.
Deputies believed the front two tires malfunctioned, causing the tractor to go off the left side of the road and into a ditch before overturning, according to a press release.
The father was trapped for 30 minutes as Northwest Fire and EMS Ambulance District personnel worked to free him. MedFlight flew him to Kettering Health Main Campus. He pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.
His son was sent to Reid Hospital via Lewisburg EMS for injuries after being ejected from the tractor.
The crash remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office and the Preble County Coroner’s Office.
About the Author