Woman indicted for allegedly stealing from cars in Warren County, hitting victim who confronted her

That’s when the father came outside and confronted Engle, who was back at her own car.

“(Engle) then accelerates, hits the father and causes him to go over the hood of the car. At that point the defendant stopped and the son then undertakes efforts to take away her car keys. Police are called and located several wallets and other items taken from vehicles,” Fornshell said.

According to the Middletown police report, Engle said she had a drug problem and had taken some change from the car.

In the car Engle was driving, police found nine wallets, a gym bag containing a package, approximately 25 gift cards, a piece of jewelry and a leather motorcycle jacket, according to the police report.

When Engle was booked into the Middletown City Jail, two baggies containing a white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine were found in her bra, according to police.

Engle is now housed in the Warren County Jail and is awaiting arraignment Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.