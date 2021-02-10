Woman indicted for allegedly stealing from cars in Warren County, hitting victim who confronted her

A Madison Twp. woman is facing multiple felony charges for allegedly stealing from vehicles at Atrium Medical Center YMCA and hitting a victim when trying to flee.
Alexis Adrian Engle, 24, of the 4800 block of Trenton-Franklin Road, was indicted Monday by a Warren County grand jury for aggravated robbery, robbery, felonious assault, criminal mischief, two counts of petty theft and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
The incident happened Jan. 11 when Engle allegedly broke into multiple vehicles and stole items from customers and hospital employees, according to Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell.
When confronted in the lot on Innovation Drive by one of the victims, “defendant used her car to attempt to cause physical harm to the victim,” according to the indictment.
“A gentleman is outside and all of a sudden sees the defendant inside his father’s vehicle. His father was inside working out. He calls his father,” said Fornshell.
That’s when the father came outside and confronted Engle, who was back at her own car.
“(Engle) then accelerates, hits the father and causes him to go over the hood of the car. At that point the defendant stopped and the son then undertakes efforts to take away her car keys. Police are called and located several wallets and other items taken from vehicles,” Fornshell said.
According to the Middletown police report, Engle said she had a drug problem and had taken some change from the car.
In the car Engle was driving, police found nine wallets, a gym bag containing a package, approximately 25 gift cards, a piece of jewelry and a leather motorcycle jacket, according to the police report.
When Engle was booked into the Middletown City Jail, two baggies containing a white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine were found in her bra, according to police.
Engle is now housed in the Warren County Jail and is awaiting arraignment Wednesday in Warren County Common Pleas Court.