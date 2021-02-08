Misdemeanor charge filed against teen following basketball incident at New Miami

Last month in a statement from the district, New Miami Superintendent Rhonda Parker said witness interviews involving referees, school officials and fans showed no racial slurs were uttered before or after a Oyler player allegedly kicked a New Miami player in the head.

“No spectators from Oyler other than the Oyler School principal, videographer, and bus driver attended the game. Only 40 spectators from New Miami attended the game. Given the limited attendance it was relatively easy to hear what was said by spectators and players,” Parker said.

“After social media postings from individuals who were not at the game alleged that New Miami spectators and athletes used racial slurs and made inflammatory comments, both Cincinnati Public Schools and New Miami conducted investigations.”

The three referees working the game, said Parker, reported “they did not hear any racial slurs or insensitive comments from any players or spectators, and that they did not receive complaints from anyone at the game about such conduct. No New Miami administrators or coaches heard any racial slurs or comments.

“A review of the video of the game does not substantiate the (racial taunting) allegations.”

Duncan, the New Miami player on the other end of the alleged kick, said claims of racial taunting during the game were untrue.

“The Oyler player who committed the foul walked back to the New Miami player who was still on the ground and kicked him before running out of the gym,” wrote Parker. “The Oyler player was ejected for this violent flagrant foul. At that point the Oyler coach forfeited the game.”

