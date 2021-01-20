Details emerge in sheriff’s report on alleged head kick during New Miami basketball game

Deanza Duncan, the Black New Miami player seen lying face down on the court after the foul, talked with Journal-News news partner WCPO-TV after the incident.

“I’ve never been in that situation,” Duncan told WCPO-TV.

Cincinnati Public Schools and New Miami Local School District are both investigating the incident to determine what happened, according to statements given by each district.

Tim Stried, spokesman for the Ohio High School Athletics Association (OHSAA), told the Journal-News on Tuesday that OHSAA officials are “aware of the high school basketball incident involving Oyler and New Miami and has spoken with administrators from both schools and the officiating crew.”

“A student-athlete (the Oyler player) was ejected from the contest, which carries an automatic four-game suspension. We will work with the schools to provide additional guidance and support as both schools move on from this incident,” Stried said.

Journal-News media partner WCPO-TV contributed to this story