New Miami-Oyler boys basketball game stopped after ‘unsportsmanlike act’

A high school boys basketball game ended prematurely Wednesday night after an “unsportsmanlike act” late in the third quarter of the Oyler at New Miami matchup.
An Oyler player appeared to kick a New Miami player after fouling him with 2:28 remaining in the third quarter, according to game footage recorded by Butler County Sports Report. The game ended without resuming afterward. New Miami won 50-30.
Messages left with Oyler School and New Miami were not immediately returned Friday, but Cincinnati Public Schools spokeswoman Frances Russ issued a statement late Friday afternoon:
“During the third quarter, a hard foul occurred, followed by an unsportsmanlike act on the part of an Oyler player. Cincinnati Public Schools and Oyler High School do not condone such conduct, and administrators and coaches met with the Oyler student following the game. His actions were addressed in accordance with CPS student athletics policies.
The New Miami Middle School/High School Facebook page also posted a statement late Friday afternoon and attributed it to Superintendent Rhonda Parker.
“Wednesday evening there was an event that occurred during the Home Basketball Game between New Miami High School and Oyler High School that resulted in an injury to a New Miami player.” the statement read.
“As a result, the basketball game was ended by a school official. The events that took place during the game are under investigation. Both high schools are following their school district policies, and the issue is also being investigated by local law enforcement. New Miami will not comment further, as this is an open investigation and involves minor aged students.”
New Miami (5-2) is hosting Miami Valley Christian tonight, according to the school’s Facebook page. Oyler (2-8) is idle and will have its Friday night game rescheduled.