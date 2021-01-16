New Miami-Oyler boys basketball game stopped after ‘unsportsmanlike act’

The New Miami Middle School/High School Facebook page also posted a statement late Friday afternoon and attributed it to Superintendent Rhonda Parker.

“Wednesday evening there was an event that occurred during the Home Basketball Game between New Miami High School and Oyler High School that resulted in an injury to a New Miami player.” the statement read.

“As a result, the basketball game was ended by a school official. The events that took place during the game are under investigation. Both high schools are following their school district policies, and the issue is also being investigated by local law enforcement. New Miami will not comment further, as this is an open investigation and involves minor aged students.”

New Miami (5-2) is hosting Miami Valley Christian tonight, according to the school’s Facebook page. Oyler (2-8) is idle and will have its Friday night game rescheduled.