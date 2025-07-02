Reds and Red Sox suspended because of rain, will finish as part of day-night doubleheader Wednesday

The grounds crew covers the field with a tarp during a rain delay in the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The grounds crew covers the field with a tarp during a rain delay in the fourth inning of a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
BOSTON (AP) — The middle game of the three-game series between the Cincinnati Reds and Boston was suspended because of rain with the Red Sox leading 2-1 heading into the fourth inning Tuesday night and will resume as part of a day-night doubleheader.

The postponed game will resume at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and the series finale is set for 7:10 p.m.

Play was stopped after lightning was seen in the area, causing umpires to clear the field. Rain started shortly after, and the suspended was announced after 1 hour, 20 minutes.

Jarren Duran led off the first with a double off Brady Singer and scored on Roman Anthony's double that put Boston in front. Carlos Narváez added a one-out RBI single.

Cincinnati opened the third inning with back-to-back singles by Will Benson and Christian Encarnacion-Strand off Richard Fitts, and Matt McClain hit an RBI groundout.

Up Next

Cincinnati RHP Nick Martinez (5-8, 4.12 ERA) is set to start the scheduled game Wednesday, his first start since losing a no-hit bid in the ninth inning last week against San Diego. RHP Brayan Bello (3-3, 3.41) is slated to start for the Red Sox.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Boston Red Sox's Carlos Narvaez watches his RBI single during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Brady Singer delivers against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Boston Red Sox pitcher Richard Fitts delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds at Fenway Park, Tuesday, July 1, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

