Trial delayed again for man charged with killing former Fairfield football player

In October, Romel Velasquez, 18, of Cincinnati, was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a gun specification for his role in the shootout at Liberty Park on Yankee Road.

Velasquez shot Moody and was charged shortly after the shooting with murder, but that charge was dismissed when the investigation pointed to Moody as the person who allegedly killed Hill.

Antaun Hill Jr., 18, of Fairfield Twp. was among those wounded by gunfire during a fight Wednesday night in a park in Butler County’s Liberty Township. Hill, who had signed for a scholarship in February to play football at Independence Community College in Kansas, died from his wounds after being transported to a local hospital, said Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.(Provided Photo/Journal-News)

Velasquez confessed he had a gun and made a choice to go to this “zone of danger” with that gun after a social media announcement about a “big fight,”, according to prosecutors.

Butler County Sheriff’s detectives and Fairfield Twp. police say the incident began with a previous theft of Hill’s cell phone and cash in Fairfield Twp. on June 7, and two groups met to fight in the park. Gunfire was reported about 10 p.m.

Moody remains housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

In addition to Hill and Moody, Zyshaun Johnson, 19, of Cincinnati, was also shot, and he recovered.

Hill, a Fairfield High School graduate, planned to play football at Independence Community College in Kansas.