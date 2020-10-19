Teen sentenced to 12 months for involvement in Liberty Twp. park shootout

Velasquez has been held in the Butler County Jail since June in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

In June during arraignment, Velasquez’s attorney, David Washington, said his client “shot the shooter.”

Washington had said if what investigators said happened that night is true — that Moody fired the shot that killed Hill and Velasquez shot Moody — then Velasquez probably stopped “a bigger problem,” more gun violence that night in the park.

Velasquez confessed he had a gun and made a choice to go to this “zone of danger” with that gun after a social media announcement about a “big fight” going down, according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said.

Moody remains housed in the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond awaiting trial in December. He is charged with murder and two counts of felonious assault.

In addition to Hill and Moody, Zyshaun Johnson, 19, of Cincinnati, was also shot, but he recovered.

Hill, a Fairfield High School graduate, planned to play football at Independence Community College in Kansas.