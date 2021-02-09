Officials ID Hamilton woman found dead in creek near Warren County racino

A woman reported missing by her husband was found dead Sunday in a creek near Union Road in Warren County, according to Doyle Burke, the coroner’s office investigator and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Melissa McCracken, 56, had been at Miami Valley Gaming on Ohio 63 on Saturday with her estranged husband and wandered off, Burke said. She was found about 9 a.m. Sunday by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office with the aid of a drone.
“There is a little creek that runs parallel with Union Road in between Traders World and the casino. It is maybe six inches deep. That is where she was found,” Burke said
He said McCracken had no visible injuriesand suffered from some mental health issues.
An autopsy pointed to McCracken’s death as accidental as a result of hypothermia, but more toxicology testing is being done before an official ruling on the cause of death, Burke said.
Warren County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Hounshell said there is no sign of foul play at this time, but the incident is still under investigation.