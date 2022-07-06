Top local news for Wednesday, July 6, 2022

The blocked crossings, which encompass about a mile on the southside of the Central Business District, are on South Front Street, South 2nd Street, South 3rd Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Walnut Street, and Hanover Street.

Hamilton police say it’s unknown how long the crossings will be closed, and there are no hazards to the community.

Middletown’s Harbor Freight opens in former Big Lots space

Harbor Freight donating N95 masks, face shields to hospital workers during coronavirus outbreak

A vacant Middletown store has been filled.

Harbor Freight Tools opened Tuesday at 4794 Roosevelt Blvd. in the former Big Lots location.

The company said in a release that construction was completed by using local workers and companies from the surrounding Middletown area.

July concerts at RiversEdge include returning favorite artists and tribute bands

On Thurs., July 21, Completely Unchained, a Van Halen tribute band, will take the RiversEdge stage at 8:30 p.m. CONTRIBUTED Credit: Rich Balter

RiversEdge will continue its 2022 concert season with several free concerts this month at the amphitheater located along the Great Miami River in Hamilton.

“We kicked off the season right with Big River Get Down. We started on a super high note, and we’ve kept it going from there…In July, we have Joshua Ray Walker and Joslyn & The Sweet Compression and a couple of tribute shows,” said Adam Helms, director of resident services, City of Hamilton, and organizer of the concert series.

On Saturday Joshua Ray Walker will perform with Joslyn & The Sweet Compression. This is an all-ages show. Doors open at 6 p.m. Joslyn & The Sweet Compression will perform at 7 p.m., followed by headliner Joshua Ray Walker at 9 p.m. Both artists are returning to RiversEdge. They played the venue last year, and each artist received a lot of great feedback.

Butler County Sheriff hosts new podcast to address safety topics

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones left, recently launched a podcast that is also published as a video. CONTRIBUTED

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones isn’t camera shy — he has been using cameras, microphones and social media for years to inform residents about public safety ... with his opinion often sprinkled in.

So, it is natural that the cowboy-hat and boot-wearing sheriff has launched his own podcast, called “In the Saddle With Richard K. Jones.”

The first podcast, which is also in video form on social media, aired June 21 with the topic of illegal immigration — a subject the sheriff has been vocal about for years. The second podcast featured a defense attorney and outlined the recent changes to the state’s conceal and carry law.

Coroner: Motorcyclist suffered serious head, neck injuries during fatal crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol / File

The Middletown man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night suffered serious head and neck injuries, but he didn’t have a medical emergency before the wreck, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.

Frederic Curry III, 26, died Monday at Atrium Medical Center, said Sgt. Tyler Ross from the Ohio Highway Patrol. He said Curry’s motorcycle was traveling westbound on Grand Avenue when it collided with a car that was traveling northbound on Breiel Boulevard around 9 p.m. Monday.

Curry was transported to Atrium where he died a short time later, Ross said. Curry was wearing a helmet, Ross said.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Liberty Twp. residents earn medals for 2022 Winemaking Club of the Year

Cincinnati Vintner Club members Greg Amend and Rich McKinney of Liberty Twp. won 16 of the club's medals in 2022. CONTRIBUTED

Cincinnati Vintner’s Club, a local group of amateur winemakers, was recently recognized by “Winemaker Magazine” as the best amateur wine making club in North America.

“‘Winemaker Magazine’ selects one club, and that club will have won more medals and recognition in sanctioned competitions than any other club that competes within the magazine’s perimeters. All of the clubs across North America, and even some of them in Europe are considered,” said JT Russell, vice president of the Cincinnati Vintner’s Club.

In 2022, Cincinnati Vintner Club members won 11 gold, 12 silver, and 13 bronze medals among 1,772 entries; 16 of the medals were won by two Butler County residents — Greg Amend and Rich McKinney of Liberty Twp.

