Middletown’s Harbor Freight opens in former Big Lots space

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Middletown for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” Trey Feiler, senior vice president, real estate and construction for Harbor Freight Tools, said in a statement.

In addition to finding a “great location,” Feiler said the company was “attracted by the availability of great associates” in the Middletown area. The store is expected to employ about 25-30 people.