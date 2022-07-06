journal-news logo
Broken-down train causes several Hamilton railroad crossings to be blocked

Hamilton police report a CSX freight train sometime after 1 p.m. today experienced a broken wheel while in transit and is now blocking several intersections in the downtown.

The blocked crossings, which encompass about a mile on the southside of the Central Business District, are on South Front Street, South 2nd Street, South 3rd Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Walnut Street, and Hanover Street.

Hamilton police say it’s unknown how long the crossings will be closed, and there are no hazards to the community.

Motorists can use Neilan Boulevard to the west and East Avenue to the east in order to navigate around the blocked crossings.

