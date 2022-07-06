Coroner: Motorcyclist suffered serious head, neck injuries during fatal crash

The female driver of the vehicle wasn’t transported by Middletown paramedics from the scene, but she notified the OSP that she was seeking medical treatment.

Kellie Spray, 37, of Middletown, and her fiancé and four children were driving to watch fireworks in Monroe when they witnessed the accident, she said.

The experience was “very traumatic,” she said.

Spray said it appeared Curry ran a red light and the driver of the car tried to avoid the motorcycle. After the accident, the driver got out of her car and dropped to her knees, Spray said.

“I can’t get that out of my head,” she said.