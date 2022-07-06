Coroner: Motorcyclist suffered serious head, neck injuries during fatal crash

The Middletown man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday night suffered serious head and neck injuries, but he didn’t have a medical emergency before the wreck, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office.
Frederic Curry III, 26, died Monday at Atrium Medical Center, said Sgt. Tyler Ross from the Ohio Highway Patrol. He said Curry’s motorcycle was traveling westbound on Grand Avenue when it collided with a car that was traveling northbound on Breiel Boulevard around 9 p.m. Monday.
Curry was transported to Atrium where he died a short time later, Ross said. Curry was wearing a helmet, Ross said.
His cause of death will be determined through toxicology reports, according to the coroner’s office.
The crash remains under investigation, Ross said.
The female driver of the vehicle wasn’t transported by Middletown paramedics from the scene, but she notified the OSP that she was seeking medical treatment.
Kellie Spray, 37, of Middletown, and her fiancé and four children were driving to watch fireworks in Monroe when they witnessed the accident, she said.
The experience was “very traumatic,” she said.
Spray said it appeared Curry ran a red light and the driver of the car tried to avoid the motorcycle. After the accident, the driver got out of her car and dropped to her knees, Spray said.
“I can’t get that out of my head,” she said.
