Butler County Sheriff hosts new podcast to address safety topics

Episodes air every two weeks on Thursdays.

Combined Shape Caption Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones recently launched his "In the Saddle" podcast that is also published as a video. Shown here is the logo. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones recently launched his "In the Saddle" podcast that is also published as a video. Shown here is the logo. CONTRIBUTED

“We are trying to reach as many people as we can,” Jones said. “We are doing current trends in law enforcement and how to be safe.” Up next, he said, is a look at people are dying from fentanyl and how the drug is being brought across the board in to the U.S.

Jones said he wants to have guests who are experts in the subject matter, whether in the same room or live on a screen.

Most of the segments will be 25- to 35-minutes long and Jones said it’s not difficult for him to knock it out in one take.

“I’ve been doing this a long time,” he said.

More and more, the sheriff’s office and other government agencies have gone to livestream press conferences, and the sheriff’s office posted Facebook Live sessions during the pandemic lockdown, he said.

While most of the podcast will be strictly informative, “we do like to stir it up a little bit,” Jones said with a laugh.

He made it clear recording the podcasts is not a full time job for any of the employees involved.

“Podcasts are the current trend and it reaches a lot of people, which is the goal,” Jones said. “It is great resource. That’s my job to educate people on safety and try to keep them alive.”

The first to episodes can be watched on the sheriff’s office Facebook page or On Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/.../in-the-saddle.../id1629649822

On Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/648FDYlSGWjf3pLowt38Kx