Top local news for Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

A person called the Bureau of Motor Vehicles Office in the 3000 block of Roosevelt Boulevard about 3:45 p.m. stating there was a bomb in building, according to the police report.

Officers evacuated the BMV, Family Dollar, NCY3 and Outside Cut School of Barbering, which are all located in the center. People parked in the lot also were told move vehicles.

Franklin retires Kennard’s No. 10 jersey

Former Franklin Wildcat and current Los Angeles Clippers basketball player Luke Kennard was honored by having his number 10 jersey retired before Franklin's basketball game against Springboro Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in Franklin.

FRANKLIN — ‘Luke Mania’ was in full effect Tuesday night at Franklin High School.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard returned home to a packed gymnasium to have his No. 10 high school basketball jersey retired by his alma mater.

Kennard always speaks with pride about Franklin -- whether was at Duke University or in the NBA. He spoke with emotion Tuesday night discussing how Franklin impacted his life.

Sheriff’s unions ratify new 3-year deals with county

Investigators from the Butler County Sheriff's Office conducted a "secondary search" Tuesday May 30, at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 500 block of Warwick Road in St. Clair Twp.

The Butler County commissioners and two sheriff’s unions have ratified new three-year contracts that will cost taxpayers an estimated $318,150 this year in 3% wage hikes, steps and other incentives.

The commissioners ratified deals with the deputies, and their supervisors the sergeants and lieutenants on Monday. The deals include 3% pay increases in each of the three years, annual step increases and longevity incentives when employees hit their five, ten and 15 year anniversaries — of 2%, 2.5% and 2.75% respectively.

New Union President Jasen Hatfield said they came to an agreement quickly.

Animal shelter halts walk-ins, cancels event with Puppy Bowl dog due to COVID-related staffing concerns

Volunteer Joanne Horrell takes Kingston for a walk at Animal Friends Humane Society Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. The animal shelter and adoption center on Princeton Road has moved to appointments only effective Feb. 1, 2022 due to staff shortages.

The Animal Friends Humane Society is hoping that by next week, it can resume normal operations after COVID-19 quarantines have forced the shelter to close for walk-in appointments.

Executive Director Tara Bowser said her overall staffing is at 50% or fewer, including the shelter’s front-office staff where one or two people are working on a given day.

Converting to appointments only will allow the shelter “to lessen the burden on our staff who’s overworked,” she said.

New Miami school board selects new member due to lack of election candidates

New Miami Schools Board of Education recently appointed Keeley Davidson to fill its final, vacant seat. Not enough candidates ran in the fall election to fill the open school board seats.

For the second time in two years a local school board was forced to use an appointment – rather than a public election – to fill a seat left empty by a lack of electoral candidates.

The governing board of the tiny New Miami Schools, which has the smallest enrollment – 660 students - of any public school district in southwest Ohio, recently appointed a former graduate to fill its fifth seat.

Board members unanimously chose Keeley Davidson, a school parent and insurance industry employee, who is also a life-time resident of Butler County’s New Miami Village.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Banter store opens at Cincinnati Premium Outlets

Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe.

MONROE — Joining the nearly 100 retailers at Cincinnati Premium Outlets is a fine jewelry and piercings store called Banter by Piercing Pagoda.

The store is next to Michel Kors and it opened Jan. 15. Others in the region are located in Kenwood Towne Centre, Dayton Mall, Fairfield Commons and Florence Mall (Kentucky).

Cincinnati Premium Outlets officials said this store opening follows the opening of UGG, which opened just before the holiday season. American Eagle is slated to open in March.

