New Miami school board selects new member due to lack of election candidates

New Miami Schools Board of Education recently appointed Keeley Davidson to fill its final, vacant seat. Not enough candidates ran in the fall election to fill the open school board seats. CONTRIBUTED

News
13 minutes ago

For the second time in two years a local school board was forced to use an appointment – rather than a public election – to fill a seat left empty by a lack of electoral candidates.

The governing board of the tiny New Miami Schools, which has the smallest enrollment – 660 students - of any public school district in southwest Ohio, recently appointed a former graduate to fill its fifth seat.

Board members unanimously chose Keeley Davidson, a school parent and insurance industry employee, who is also a life-time resident of Butler County’s New Miami Village.

In 2020 the four sitting members on New Miami’s school board also appointed Tari Jo Slagle, a former New Miami teacher, to fill its fifth seat due to no candidates in fall 2019.

ExploreNew Miami Schools again do not have enough candidates for school board

It’s Davidson’s first political office but she’s already focused on a priority list she’ll push for on the board.

“The top of my list is getting kids staying in school,” she said referencing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

New Miami is currently holding live classes with optional masks for students.

The tiny district, which is north and adjacent to the 9,500-student Hamilton Schools, had two candidates for three open board seats in the November election.

Not having enough candidates running for local school board seats is a rarity and such a situation allows a board’s sitting members to solicit, interview and vote on appointing an applicant to join them on the board.

The district’s K-12 schools are housed on a single campus in one building in the Village of New Miami.

The Ohio School Boards Association officials have previously told the Journal-News not having enough candidates “is not unusual and happens in about two or three districts a year statewide” among Ohio’s 610 public school districts.

Davidson’s reasoning in seeking the appointment was to “give back to the community.”

“I just wanted to be able to make a difference and help in whatever way I can,” she said.

