New Miami school board selects new member due to lack of election candidates

“The top of my list is getting kids staying in school,” she said referencing the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

New Miami is currently holding live classes with optional masks for students.

The tiny district, which is north and adjacent to the 9,500-student Hamilton Schools, had two candidates for three open board seats in the November election.

Not having enough candidates running for local school board seats is a rarity and such a situation allows a board’s sitting members to solicit, interview and vote on appointing an applicant to join them on the board.

The district’s K-12 schools are housed on a single campus in one building in the Village of New Miami.

The Ohio School Boards Association officials have previously told the Journal-News not having enough candidates “is not unusual and happens in about two or three districts a year statewide” among Ohio’s 610 public school districts.

Davidson’s reasoning in seeking the appointment was to “give back to the community.”

“I just wanted to be able to make a difference and help in whatever way I can,” she said.