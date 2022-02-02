Animal shelter halts walk-ins, cancels event with Puppy Bowl dog due to COVID-19 related staffing concerns

The Animal Friends Humane Society is hoping that by next week, it can resume normal operations after COVID-19 quarantines have forced the shelter to close for walk-in appointments.
Executive Director Tara Bowser said her overall staffing is at 50 percent or less, including her front-office staff where one or two people are working on a given day.
Converting to appointments only will allow the shelter “to lessen the burden on our staff who’s overworked,” she said.
The staffing issue with Animal Friends Humane Society has also forced it to delay and relocate its PAWtograph event with Odell Barkham, the shelter’s puppy that’s in the final four of the Pupularity Playoffs which is part of Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl.
People can meet Odell Barkham, named for the LA Rams wide receive Odell Beckham Jr., on Feb. 12, the Saturday before Super Bowl Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m. at the My Furry Valentine event at the Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road.
Because Animal Friends is now by appointment only, applications will need to be submitted, but that does not mean a specific animal is “on hold.” If an applicant is pre-approved, they’ll make an appointment to see the available animals.
“In the short term, every animal is able to be viewed on our website. Our website is listed in real-time,” Bowser said. “We’re not going to hold specific animals for people because that’s even more time-consuming, and we don’t want an animal to be held up here if a person cannot get her for three to four days.”
Bowser said this temporary appointment-only model “is not ideal” as it puts more of a burden on the shelter’s available staff as it’s “not how we typically operate.” One or two people are now calling back more people, maintaining more scheduling, and keeping up with appointments.
“I hope it’s very short term,” she said. “I hope we have a few more staff coming back from quarantine this weekend, but you just never know.”
She also said if people want to work at the shelter, or volunteer, they can call.
“Day to day you never know what your staffing is going to be, and it’s hard when you operate as a community service,” Bowser said. “We’re supposed to be here for our community, and we have animals that are always going to need us no matter what our staffing looks like, so it’s a strain.”
Visit the Animal Friends Humane Society to see available animals for adoption, and to fill out an application for pre-approval. For information or questions, call 513-867-5727, ext. 0 or email AnimalServices@butlercountyohio.org.
