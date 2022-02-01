Hamburger icon
COVID-19 and hospitals: How serious is the situation at area facilities?

The surge in COVID-19 cases this winter has put a spotlight on the pressure hospitals are facing.

What is the situation like locally?

Use the map and dropdown menus below to explore data on hospitalizations related to COVID-19 at area hospitals from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It includes only hospitals that treat adult COVID patients as inpatients and in the ICU.

MORE ON HOSPITALS: How we can overcome this COVID crisis

COMMUNITY CONVERSATIONS: Local hospitals urge COVID-19 caution as hospitalizations surge

If hospitals are not listed, it may be because they did not report treating adult COVID patients, they did not report data to HHS, or their data was reported through an affiliate hospital.

The data below is based on the average of daily numbers from the reporting period. Data is updated weekly to include a one-week period ending Thursday the previous week.

