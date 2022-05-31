Top local news for Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Hamilton police and fire were called to Meijer Fuel, 1553 Main St., at about 1:15 p.m. for a report of someone trying to light the pumps on fire, according to Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

Witnesses said the man dumped gasoline in the parking lot next to pump three and lit a fire, according to the police report.

Woman found dead along West Chester Twp. road identified



A 41-year-old Cincinnati woman has been identified as the person found dead Sunday afternoon along Muhlhauser Road in West Chester Twp.

Sherry Berna Haywood died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Haywood’s death was ruled an accident.

West Chester Police are still investigating, but detectives believe Haywood was hit by a vehicle, according to Barb Wilson, a township spokeswoman.

Police: West Chester Twp. homeowner shoots intruder



WEST CHESTER TWP. — Homeowners fought back after West Chester Police Department said an intruder was shot Saturday morning during an attempted break-in.

West Chester police said officers responded to a call of an attempted break-in just before 4 a.m. on Timberrail Court.

After a man broke into the house, investigators said he dragged one of the homeowners outside. While the intruder was assaulting that homeowner, the other homeowner shot the intruder, West Chester police said.

Hamilton Ohio Pride march, festival returns this weekend

The first in-person Hamilton Pride event was held on Saturday, June 5, 2021. It included a parade, a festival and a concert at RiversEdge Amphitheater. NICK GRAHAM / STAFF

In its third year, Hamilton Ohio Pride will celebrate its second annual live event this Saturday.

The first Hamilton Ohio Pride live event was supposed to happen in 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group had to pivot, ending up doing a month-long virtual event.

“That worked well for the online pandemic universe, but then going into last year, when we realized we could have the event, we were really excited to bring our first event where people could actually come out,” said organizer Taylor Stone-Welch.

Fairfield to host ‘Movies in the Park’ starting Thursday

The Fairfield Community Foundation has created a fund to help non-profits in Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. deal with canceled events as the state has put in place extreme mandates to limit exposure in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19. FILE

The City of Fairfield has been hosting its popular family, summer movie nights for a decade. This year, Movies in the Park will continue at Village Green Park with fire trucks on site, along with games, food, and activities before the movie.

“The community loves our Movies in the Park. There’s always a huge turnout and kids are running around, having a blast,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for the City of Fairfield.

Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department and Fairfield Fire Department have partnered to present a series of family-friendly movie nights this summer. There will be one movie shown each month in June, July, and August.

AND, for an extra sixth story of the day ...

Thousands turn out locally for Memorial Day parades, events

People gathered or participated in Memorial Day 2022 ceremonies and a parade on May 30, 2022. PHOTOS CONTRIBUTED BY ANANTH RAMAN

In so many incalculable ways Memorial Day is America’s most costly national holiday.

The collective debt owed to the nation’s military servicemen and women who gave their lives for their country can never be truly measured, only honored as it was locally on Monday’s national holiday.

Whether it be a parade through downtown Hamilton or Middletown, or cemetery ceremonies such as the one in West Chester Twp., Butler County came out by the thousands to pay their respects to those military veterans who died during and after their active-duty service.

