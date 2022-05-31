Fairfield to host ‘Movies in the Park’ starting Thursday

“This is really a great family event, and it’s all free,” Sheldrick said. “We are going to be able to start the movie at 7 p.m., whether it’s sunny or not. We have new equipment that is brighter and better, and we are excited to debut it for the community this year.”

The first movie showing will be held on Thurs., June 2 with “Encanto” at Village Green Park at 301 Wessel Dr, in Fairfield. On Thurs., July 7, the movie will be “Sing 2,” which will also be held at Village Green Park. On Thurs., Aug. 4, Movies in the Park will move to Harbin Park at 300 Hunter Road in Fairfield and the featured movie will be “Clifford, the Big Red Dog.”

Fairfield has been hosting Movies in the Park since 2012 and the movie selections continue to be popular movies that appeal to the entire family.

“Families continue to show up by the hundreds. They bring their kids and have a great night at the park,” said Sheldrick.

The activities and movies are free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information and updates on activities and food trucks, visit Fairfield Parks and Recreation at Facebook.com/FairfieldParks.