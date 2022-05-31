Fairfield to host ‘Movies in the Park’ starting Thursday

The City of Fairfield has been hosting its popular family, summer movie nights for a decade. This year, Movies in the Park will continue at Village Green Park with fire trucks on site, along with games, food, and activities before the movie.
“The community loves our Movies in the Park. There’s always a huge turnout and kids are running around, having a blast,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for the City of Fairfield.
Fairfield Parks and Recreation Department and Fairfield Fire Department have partnered to present a series of family-friendly movie nights this summer. There will be one movie shown each month in June, July, and August.
“Movies in the Park is something kids enjoy and the parents love bringing their children. It’s going to be a fantastic summer of family fun,” Sheldrick said
At Movies in the Park, each movie night will begin with family-friendly activities, games, giveaways and food trucks at 6 p.m., followed by a popular movie starting at 7 p.m. The Fairfield Fire Department will also be on site with fire trucks and children will be able to see the trucks and talk to the firefighters.
“This is really a great family event, and it’s all free,” Sheldrick said. “We are going to be able to start the movie at 7 p.m., whether it’s sunny or not. We have new equipment that is brighter and better, and we are excited to debut it for the community this year.”
The first movie showing will be held on Thurs., June 2 with “Encanto” at Village Green Park at 301 Wessel Dr, in Fairfield. On Thurs., July 7, the movie will be “Sing 2,” which will also be held at Village Green Park. On Thurs., Aug. 4, Movies in the Park will move to Harbin Park at 300 Hunter Road in Fairfield and the featured movie will be “Clifford, the Big Red Dog.”
Fairfield has been hosting Movies in the Park since 2012 and the movie selections continue to be popular movies that appeal to the entire family.
“Families continue to show up by the hundreds. They bring their kids and have a great night at the park,” said Sheldrick.
The activities and movies are free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information and updates on activities and food trucks, visit Fairfield Parks and Recreation at Facebook.com/FairfieldParks.
About the Author