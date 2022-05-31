BreakingNews
Victim identified in jet ski fatal at Caesar Creek Lake
Hamilton man charged after allegedly trying to set fire to gas pumps

Edwin L. Michaels BUTLER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

13 minutes ago

A man is facing a felony charge after allegedly trying Monday afternoon to set the gas pumps on fire outside a Hamilton business.

Hamilton police and fire were called to Meijer Fuel, 1553 Main St., at about 1:15 p.m. for a report of someone trying to light the pumps on fire, according to Hamilton Sgt. Rich Burkhardt.

Witnesses said the man dumped gasoline in the parking lot beside pump 3 and lit a fire, according to the police report.

Burkhardt said bystanders were able to detain the man, identified as Edwin Michaels, until officers arrived.

Michaels, 38, of Hamilton, was charged with aggravated arson and possessing criminal tools. He was arraigned Tuesday in Hamilton Municipal Court where his bond was set at $200,000.

Burkhardt said a police cruiser was also damaged when it was accidentally hit by a person trying to leave the parking lot as emergency crews arrived. There were no injuries.

