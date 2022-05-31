BreakingNews
Woman found dead along West Chester Twp. road identified
Police: West Chester Twp. homeowner shoots intruder

Homeowners fought back after West Chester Police Department said an intruder was shot Saturday morning during an attempted break-in.

Homeowners fought back after West Chester Police Department said an intruder was shot Saturday morning during an attempted break-in.

By TJ Caudill, WCPO
WEST CHESTER TWP. — Homeowners fought back after West Chester Police Department said an intruder was shot Saturday morning during an attempted break-in.

West Chester police said officers responded to a call of an attempted break-in just before 4 a.m. on Timberrail Court.

After a man broke into the house, investigators said he dragged one of the homeowners outside. While the intruder was assaulting that homeowner, the other homeowner shot the intruder, West Chester police said.

Investigators said the intruder was taken to the hospital.

The homeowner who was assaulted was taken to the hospital for lacerations, West Chester police said.

Investigators said the homeowners and the intruder knew each other.

TJ Caudill
