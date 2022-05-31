Woman found dead along West Chester Twp. road identified

BreakingNews
A 41-year-old Cincinnati woman has been identified as the person found dead Sunday afternoon along Muhlhauser Road in West Chester Twp.

Sherry Berna Haywood died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Haywood’s death was ruled an accident.

West Chester Police are still investigating, but detectives believe Haywood was hit by a vehicle, according to Barb Wilson, a township spokeswoman.

A security guard called police around 3:30 p.m. after finding the woman on Muhlhauser Road, west of state Route 747, according to the West Chester Police Department.

