Top local news for Monday, June 27, 2022

Former local fireman Mike Diehl just returned from Perth, Canada sporting a silver medal – losing out on the gold by a matter of inches – in the Jakabol Strongfit World’s Strongest Disabled Man (WSDM) event.

Diehl won silver in an international match in Iceland late in 2021 and a gold medal in a Great Britain championship a few months earlier.

Butler County Fair updates entertainment, has more food options

The Showman of Showmen competition ended the animal shows at the Butler County Fair Friday, July 30, 2021 in Hamilton.

The 172nd Butler County Fair is about one month away, and while there will be some changes, Doug Turner, president of the Butler County Fair Board, said it will remain the same fair that visitors know and love with fresh updates.

Turner said many of the changes expected this year involve the entertainment.

“This year, we will have three demolition derbies that will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a tractor pull on Sunday and Thursday and a rode on Tuesday,” Turner said.

Hamilton mayor on gold medal Special Olympian: ‘A role model for all of us’

Adam Gibbemeyer, a Butler County Special Olympian who won two medals in the 2022 USA Games, is joined by Tonja Pohlman, area coordinator of the Butler County Special Olympics.

Adam Gibbemeyer walked into a recent Hamilton City Council meeting wearing two medals around his neck he won at the 2022 USA Special Olympics Games.

He left with a proclamation and a golden smile.

Gibbemeyer won a gold and bronze medal in bocce at the Special Olympics in Orlando, and during last week’s City Council meeting, a short video was shown of him rolling the gold medal-winning ball. He and his teammate ran with excitement after they won.

Butler County veterans board wants member removed

Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers swears in the newest member of the Veterans Service Commission Jim Eriksen on Jan. 20, 2021.

Butler County Veterans Service Commission voted unanimously Monday to recommend the removal of fellow board member Jim Eriksen after he failed to attend about half the monthly board meetings since his 2021 appointment.

The board met in executive session and voted unanimously and without comment to petition to have Eriksen removed. A statement sent to the Journal-News said the matter “was not taken lightly” and the commission will not comment further.

“This action was initiated after Commissioner Eriksen did not respond to the Commission’s request for his resignation, resulting from his failure to perform the statutory duties expected of each commissioner. The Board of Commissioners, individually and as a group, are bound to adhere to the laws and procedures governing the office. Upon swearing in, commissioners commit to focus their efforts to assist and serve veterans, their families, commission employees, and taxpayers of Butler County,” the statement reads.

Butler County applying for more homeless housing vouchers

Tents are set up in a homeless camp behind the Hamilton Plaza shopping center.

Butler County is asking the state for 100 more Shelter Plus Care vouchers to secure stable housing for homeless residents who are mentally ill, but the commissioners say the issue definitely needs a broader discussion.

The Permanent Supportive Housing program — known locally as Shelter Plus Care — provides rental assistance and treatment for the homeless who also suffer from mental illness, the county currently has 63 vouchers costing $529,219. Mindy Muller, chair of the Butler County Housing and Homeless Coalition, told the Journal-News the cost for 100 more rent vouchers will be $890,400 and providers from the behavioral health community provide in-kind services for wrap-around programs.

There are 137 eligible people on a waiting list and 189 others coming out of the criminal justice system who have been identified as potential candidates for the program.

Biggby Coffee West Chester is building community through engagement

Brooklyn Oryan prepares a drink at the new Biggby Coffee location at 9433 Cincinnati Columbus Road in West Chester Township.

Biggby Coffee West Chester has only been open a short time, but the shop is already making a big impact in the community. The company’s mission of loving people is far reaching.

Biggby Coffee West Chester is owned and operated by lifelong Cincinnati residents, Eric and Kim Dozier. They have two small children, Josie, 3, and Dodge, 1, and they have a third child on the way, who is due in July. The family currently resides in Loveland. Biggby Coffee is a franchise based out of East Lansing Michigan, but every store is locally owned and operated.

In addition to opening Biggby Coffee West Chester, Kim and Eric have 10 years of experience working in the healthcare field. Opening the coffee shop was a dream. Kim continues to work full-time as an occupational therapist at Jewish Hospital in Kenwood, and Eric has taken a brief hiatus from nursing to concentrate on the coffees hop. Over the last few years, Eric has worked in travel nursing, often with COVID-19 patients, helping them and their families.

