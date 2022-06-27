Butler County veterans board wants member removed

Explore Newest commissioner hopes to reach more younger veterans in Butler County

Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers appointed the U.S. Army Colonel from Liberty Twp. to the board in January 2021. The Journal-News pulled meeting minutes since Eriksen was appointed and found he has attended 11 meetings and was absent from nine, including special meetings.

Eriksen is commander of the West Chester VFW post and one of only three vets recommended to fill the seat vacated by former Commissioner Dave Smith, who did not seek reappointment.

Powers told the Journal-News since he presides over vet board he cannot comment on the petition.

County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser confirmed the board consulted with him over this matter and what happens next depends on Eriksen.

“He will presumably respond in some way affirmatively and if there’s a need for hearing we’ll have a hearing on it,” Gmoser said. “He’s entitled to due process and we’ll certainly give him all the due process he’s entitled to.”

The vet board is charged with serving about 22,000 veterans and is funded by a slice of the county’s general fund. The budget for this year is around $3 million.

Often confused with the Veterans Administration, the independent board is charged with helping vets navigate the Veterans Administration system to get medical help and other services, arranging and paying for transportation to medical appointments and finding local services for everything from legal issues to marriage counseling.

The past few years have been peaceful on the five-member board that had been plagued with turmoil. In 2014, the board experienced some issues that included accusations against the former executive director of bullying and making racial slurs and against a former board president of creating a hostile work environment.

There were disagreements about advertising — which the board has found to be an important outreach tool — and other matters were routinely stalled by arguing commissioners.