Butler County Fair updates entertainment, has more food options

Despite the recent updates, Turner said he does not expect more people to visit due to the overwhelming amount of people they saw last year. Even though the COVID-19 pandemic hindered attendance in 2020, Turner said their numbers last year were comparable to pre-pandemic crowds.

“I think everybody wanted to get out last year, and with the concern with the prices of everything, it makes you wonder how many people are going to come out and spend money right now, so I think last year was probably a record-breaker,” Turner said.

Although he isn’t expecting more visitors, Turner said they will still provide over 100 hand sanitizing stations, a similar protocol they followed last year. He also said they received more animal entries this year than last year, which was also a result of the pandemic.

Lily Wolf, a junior at Edgewood High School, will show three pigs this year at the fair. It will be her eighth time showing at the Butler County Fair.

As the fair gets closer, Wolf said the preparation becomes more intense.

“As soon as I get my 4H project home, I start spending time with [the pigs] in their pens and getting them used to me,” Wolf said. “Once they’re finally used to me, I start training them and walking them around the barn and getting them used to those cues from an early age that way a few months later they are able to present themselves and do well.”

However, to Wolf, it isn’t just about placing or winning a banner. She said her favorite part of the fair is the people.

“I enjoy the relationships you get to make because they truly do last a lifetime,” Wolf said.

The Butler County Fair will be held July 24th-30th at the Butler County Fairgrounds. General admission for adults is $9.00 per day and includes parking. For children ages 6-12, tickets are $4.00 with a paying adult. For more information, visit https://butlercountyohfair.org/.