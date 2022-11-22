Teen girl charged with murder in connection to fatal Fairfield hotel shooting

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said the person who fired the shot that killed Hipsher-Burton was acting in self-defense.

“It was self-defense by the guy trying to protect his property and family with a gun pointed at him,” Gmoser said. “She (the teen girl) let the wolf in the door and she is chargeable for being complicit in a crime that got her conspirator killed.”

Fairfield police and fire crews were dispatched at 5:23 a.m. Oct. 2 to the hotel on Fairfield Business Center Drive, where the man was found dead.

An employee of the hotel called 911, stating that “someone tried to rob one of my guests, and they’re upstairs on the second floor.”

The attempted robbery victim then got on the phone call and told dispatchers that Hipsher-Burton, whom he did not know, displayed a handgun and told the man, his brother, and nephew to get on the floor. The man said he reached for his own firearm and fired at the 18-year-old, striking him in the torso.

“I shot him,” he said. “I was sleeping, and he woke me up.”

The victim said he was protecting his brother and nephew. Hipsher-Burton wore a red ski mask and black jacket and carried a purse, according to the man.

“He brought it out, he pointed at us; it looked like it was a Glock or something,” the attempted robbery victim told the dispatcher. “He said he was about to shoot, and I shot real quick.”

After the man shot Hipsher-Burton, he told dispatchers he “ran. I ran to the (front) desk,” adding he had a panic attack after the shooting. “I got scared.”

