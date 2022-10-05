Fairfield hotel robbery victim: ‘I shot him’ protecting family members

The attempted robbery victim then got on the phone and told dispatchers that Hipsher-Burton, whom he did not know, displayed a handgun and told the man, his brother, and nephew to get on the floor. The man said he reached for his own firearm and fired at the 18-year-old, striking him in the torso.

“I shot him,” he said. “I was sleeping, and he woke me up.”

The victim said he was protecting his brother and nephew. Hipsher-Burton wore a red ski mask and black jacket and was carrying a purse, according to the man.

After the man shot Hipsher-Burton, he told dispatchers he “ran. I ran to the (front) desk,” adding he had a panic attack after the shooting. “I got scared.”

Maj. Becky Ervin said the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are under investigation, and those involved have been identified. No arrests, however, have been made at this time.

Ervin said the police department would wait until the autopsy results are released before providing additional information. No new information regarding the police investigation was released Tuesday afternoon. However, Ervin did say the gunshot wound was not self-inflicted, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Fairfield Police Department at (513) 829-8201 or Sgt. Pete Lagemann at (513) 896-8246.