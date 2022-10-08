Mom of Fairfield hotel shooting victim says son was set up

“It’s just one of those situations, the 911 call didn’t add up to self-defense. Why would he go to your room? How did he get in your door? What made him come to that specific door?” Miyah said.

The shooting happened on the second floor of the hotel, but the man called 911 from the lobby.

“The man walked over a dying body, to go all the way downstairs to go all the way down to the lobby to call,” Miyah said.

His mother says Kaaree wouldn’t have a reason to rob anyone.

“He comes from a family that would give him anything,” she said.

Kaaree’s mother said he was working downtown until midnight the night he died.

“So, he’s coming to rob a person that they don’t know? It doesn’t even make sense,” Miyah said.

No arrests have been made. Fairfield police have released very little information regarding the investigation. Once the investigation is completed, Fairfield police will present the investigation to the Butler County prosecutor’s office for review.

Fairfield police are asking that anyone who has information regarding this investigation please call 513-829-8201.