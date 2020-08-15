Summer practices helping students prep for classes under coronavirus: What they’re doing

“The biggest change has been learning the precautions and safety guidelines that we have put in place -doing daily wellness checks, having their temperature taken, wearing a mask, social distancing, washing their hands,” Kaufman said.

“But the kids have been resilient. They understand that the best chance to get the season and school year started is to embrace these guidelines. And having a large number of kids already accustomed to how to manage these things daily will only benefit the transition for new students coming back on campus for the first time.”

Summer practices for Ohio sports include football, boys and girls soccer, golf, tennis, cross country, volleyball as well as cheer squads, band and color guard.

Middletown Schools officials announced Friday they are allowing the resumption of previously suspended sports and band practices, though all fall sports remain indefinitely halted.

“Since July 30, we’ve seen our student athletes show their leadership by organizing student-led practices. While we can appreciate the perseverance of our student-athletes, we must consider their safety and well-being. By allowing skills training to happen, our coaches and trainers can ensure the proper safety measures are taking place,” said Marlon Styles, Jr., superintendent of Middletown Schools.

At Mason Schools, band members sported both masks and face shields during their practice sessions.

“Marching band was very different this summer. We have been surprised; however, how hard the students are working and that we have managed to get as much accomplished as we have in the past,” said Ed Protzman, Director of Bands for Mason Schools.

“Our biggest adjustment has been an increased focus on student health and wellness including taking temperatures, an organized check-in of students each day, encouraging students to stay home when not feeling well. The big change for students was learning to not get to close to each other and to always have masks on.”

There are a few upsides to practicing during a global pandemic, said Richards. One of them is teens showing more appreciation for whatever activity they were involved in.

“Our kids really internalized the loss we experienced this past spring when everything shut down and seem to appreciate each day of activity like it could be their last,” he said.