Ohio’s order on face masks in schools: What you need to know

Masks or other facial coverings are required while inside, including in classrooms, gyms, offices, locker rooms, hallways, cafeterias and locker bays, as well as while riding a school bus.

Masks should also be worn while outside on school property when people are unable to keep at least 6 feet apart from others and if social distancing is not possible while waiting for a school bus, according to the order, signed by Ohio Department of Health Interim Director Lance Himes.