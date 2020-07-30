Breaking News

Hamilton drive-in part of national Metallica show later this month

When do classes start for Butler County schools?

The continued threat of coronavirus is forcing local school systems in Butler and southern Warren County to continue to adjust their back-to-school schedules and start dates. (File Photo\Journal-News)
News | Updated 1 hour ago

Following Butler Tech’s opening of in-person classes today will be the start of the new school year for other public districts in Butler and southern Warren County.

For more details on your local district’s starting class schedules – many of which are alternative days by students’ last names - go to the local school system’s website.

Butler County

Edgewood: Aug. 31 (by last name)

Fairfield: Aug. 24 (by last name)

Hamilton: Aug. 24 (by last name)

Lakota: Aug. 17 (by last name)

Madison: Aug. 17 (by last name)

Middletown: Aug. 17 all remote learning

Monroe: Aug. 24 (by last name)

New Miami: To be determined by the week of Aug. 17

Ross: Sept. 8 (by last name)

Talawanda: Aug. 24 all remote learning

Warren County

Kings: Aug. 31 (by last name)

Mason: Aug. 24 (by last name)

