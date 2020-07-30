When do classes start for Butler County schools?

Hamilton: Aug. 24 (by last name)

Lakota: Aug. 17 (by last name)

Madison: Aug. 17 (by last name)

Middletown: Aug. 17 all remote learning

Monroe: Aug. 24 (by last name)

New Miami: To be determined by the week of Aug. 17

Ross: Sept. 8 (by last name)

Talawanda: Aug. 24 all remote learning

Warren County

Kings: Aug. 31 (by last name)

Mason: Aug. 24 (by last name)