When do classes start for Butler County schools?

Following Butler Tech’s opening of in-person classes today will be the start of the new school year for other public districts in Butler and southern Warren County.
For more details on your local district’s starting class schedules – many of which are alternative days by students’ last names - go to the local school system’s website.
Butler County
Edgewood: Aug. 31 (by last name)
Fairfield: Aug. 24 (by last name)
Hamilton: Aug. 24 (by last name)
Lakota: Aug. 17 (by last name)
Madison: Aug. 17 (by last name)
Middletown: Aug. 17 all remote learning
Monroe: Aug. 24 (by last name)
New Miami: To be determined by the week of Aug. 17
Ross: Sept. 8 (by last name)
Talawanda: Aug. 24 all remote learning
Warren County
Kings: Aug. 31 (by last name)
Mason: Aug. 24 (by last name)