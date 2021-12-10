Police: Violence threat against Fairfield Schools came from outside of Ohio

Fairfield school officials said today classes were being conducted normally — with increased security measures — as they have been previously this week.

Late Thursday afternoon, officials at Hamilton Schools, which also was mentioned in a social media threat, said their city police’s investigation disproved the threat’s credibility.

Additional school resource officers were moved to Hamilton High Thursday and all students were “checked” before entering the building, city police officials said.

Franklin City Schools officials on Wednesday investigated an alleged threat against students and staff at Franklin High School.

At about 9:10 a.m., school officials said a student reported seeing a post on social media containing threatening remarks about a potential school shooting.

Also this week, Triad High School in Champaign County dealt with a threat about a shooting, and the student who allegedly made that threat is barred from school and faces multiple criminal charges.

Triad Local School administrators notified the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer assigned to the district at about 6:55 p.m. Monday about a threat made to the high school involving two juvenile students.

“One of the students made a threatening comments about committing a shooting at Triad High School,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies initiated an immediate investigation into the allegation, and quickly identified and found a suspect — a Triad High School student.

The student’s parents were made aware of the threats and the student was barred from school until further notice.

