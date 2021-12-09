Hamilton Schools add security due to social media threat; multiple districts throughout region have received them this week

Additional school resource officers were moved to Hamilton High today and all students are being “checked” before entering the building, Burkhard said.

This threat comes a day after social media threats concerning multiple schools in the region, including neighboring Fairfield City Schools.

Fairfield administrators announced Wednesday that a social media threat had been received the night before and increased security would continue in the district through Friday. Fairfield Police and Fairfield Twp. Police are investigating that incident.

Franklin City Schools officials on Wednesday investigated an alleged threat against students and staff at Franklin High School.

At about 9:10 a.m., school officials said a student reported seeing a post on social media containing threatening remarks about a potential school shooting.

Also this week, Triad High School in Champaign County dealt with a threat about a shooting, and the student who allegedly made that threat is barred from school and faces multiple criminal charges.

Triad Local School administrators notified the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer assigned to the district at about 6:55 p.m. Monday about a threat made to the high school involving two juvenile students.

“One of the students made a threatening comments about committing a shooting at Triad High School,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies initiated an immediate investigation into the allegation, and quickly identified and found a suspect — a Triad High School student.

The student’s parents were made aware of the threats and the student was barred from school until further notice.

Deputies and detectives were at school Tuesday to ensure the safety of students and staff, the release stated.