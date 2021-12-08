Fairfield schools increase security because of threat

There will be an added police presence at Fairfield schools today and the remainder of the week after at social media threat Tuesday evening, according to a message on the district’s website.
The district said initially the threat for today did not name a specific school, “but the threat was later modified and named our freshman school.”
The district contacted law enforcement and is cooperating with Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. police departments.
“The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We are notifying all parents because of the generic nature of the initial post, the district said. As a precaution, there will be increased police patrols at all schools today, Thursday and Friday.”
About the Author