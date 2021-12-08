journal-news logo
Fairfield schools increase security because of threat

Officials for the 10,000-student Fairfield Schools, which is one of the largest districts in southwest Ohio, say the district's recent five-year financial forecast shows it to be stable when it comes to its operations. The governing school board recently reviewed the district's state-mandated, financial projection. (File Photo\Journal-News)
By Lauren Pack
23 minutes ago

There will be an added police presence at Fairfield schools today and the remainder of the week after at social media threat Tuesday evening, according to a message on the district’s website.

The district said initially the threat for today did not name a specific school, “but the threat was later modified and named our freshman school.”

The district contacted law enforcement and is cooperating with Fairfield and Fairfield Twp. police departments.

“The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority. We are notifying all parents because of the generic nature of the initial post, the district said. As a precaution, there will be increased police patrols at all schools today, Thursday and Friday.”

Lauren Pack
