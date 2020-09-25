New retail building coming to Hamilton’s West Side: What to know

“We started with a goal of locating the Orthodontic Specialists office but are always looking to make additional investments where appropriate,” Doxsey said. “Orthodontic Specialists generally seeks high visibility locations that are convenient for their patients. They also seek high quality construction and appealing areas.”

They looked at several Hamilton sites, “and this was clearly the best, not only the best available but just generally the best in this section of town,” he said.

Northwest Washington Blvd and Main Street are two primary routes in the West side, and “if you just looked at a map without traffic counts or additional information you would automatically draw a circle around that as a location you want to be as close to as possible,” said Doxsey, a 2004 Badin High School graduate. “After that, you look at the nearby businesses and what will drive traffic. Here we have Meijer, Walmart, Aldi, Lowe’s, and Kroger just to name a few.”

He said he expects high-quality residential development to continue north and west of the location, improving household income, population “and other important metrics to retailers. It is also foreseeable this location will continue to develop as a commuting route, increasing traffic counts.”

Doxsey said the group considered developments that had happened in Hamilton during recent years, indluding downtown, along Main Street, the Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill indoor sports facility and the Chipotle restaurant that recently opened nearby.

Also, “In our work with the city, they have always been quick, responsive, and worked with us to solve any problems that came up,” Doxsey said. “This all made us feel very comfortable in investing in this spot knowing our hold period will be decades long or indefinite.”