Latest Spooky Nook milestone: Sports complex roof starts taking shape in Hamilton

The site west of B Street is now almost completely level, with just a few pockets needing some work, he said.

The hotel and convention side of the project — the portion located between B Street and the Great Miami River — “is also well under way,” Beiler said. “I think much of the rough-in plumbing for the first floor of the hotel is in place, about 60 percent of that, and a lot of work going on pretty quietly inside there that’s a little hard to see from anywhere outside, actually.”

Utility work also is continuing along B Street. There have been no problems with the arrival of beams or other materials needed for construction.

The project continues to spawn other development in Hamilton, particularly along the Main Street business corridor, where recently the Main St Throw Shop opened to sell disc-golf and skateboard equipment. John Simmons, owner of the new store, cited Spooky Nook, growth of a Hamilton arts scene, which can attract edgier people who enjoy skateboarding, as motivations for the store opening, as well as a dearth of stores that sell golf discs and skateboards in the area between Cincinnati and Dayton.