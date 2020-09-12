Developer can save Hamilton double residence on Main Street and still build dozens of apartments

A prominent local developer can build 50-plus apartments in the 300 block of Main Street without having to tear down a double residence that people urged the city to preserve.
Some 690 supporters signed an online petition started by CHAPS (Citizens for Historic and Preservation Services) of Butler County, and six people wrote to Hamilton City Council at a recent meeting urging it be saved. Two others wrote that it should be torn down if needed to make way for apartments along the business corridor.
“I did have a conversation with the developer of the apartments at 320 Main St., had several conversations with his architect,” City Manager Joshua Smith told council on Wednesday. “They have come back with a plan where they can preserve the duplex next door, so I think that is good news.
“It is something that we stressed at the city level as being important to preserve, and they understood, and they’ve come back with a couple different designs."
The building is across the street from the True West Coffee shop.
“We plead for your creativity to accommodate the new apartment development proposed for the 300 block of Main while preserving the historic double standing at 310-312 Main Street,” urged the CHAPS petition. “This home, with Tudor Revival and Craftsman styling, has stood since 1911 and is a key piece of the historic fabric of Main Street and the Rossville Historic District.”
Smith told this media outlet that Jim Cohen, who developed The Marcum project of apartments that also houses Tano Bistro, Revive Salon and The Casual Pint, and his architects “prepared many different concept drawings. They felt there were a few different options they could proceed with, which did not negatively impact either the apartment development or the duplex.”
Cynthia Leigh DeVine of Fairfield, one of the people who wrote to council, said after the announcement, “I am so pleased to hear that someone else has interest in preserving the history we have here in Hamilton instead of erasing it. While staying modern is great, there are still people out there looking for a piece of history.”