Developer can save Hamilton double residence on Main Street and still build dozens of apartments

“We plead for your creativity to accommodate the new apartment development proposed for the 300 block of Main while preserving the historic double standing at 310-312 Main Street,” urged the CHAPS petition. “This home, with Tudor Revival and Craftsman styling, has stood since 1911 and is a key piece of the historic fabric of Main Street and the Rossville Historic District.”

Smith told this media outlet that Jim Cohen, who developed The Marcum project of apartments that also houses Tano Bistro, Revive Salon and The Casual Pint, and his architects “prepared many different concept drawings. They felt there were a few different options they could proceed with, which did not negatively impact either the apartment development or the duplex.”

Cynthia Leigh DeVine of Fairfield, one of the people who wrote to council, said after the announcement, “I am so pleased to hear that someone else has interest in preserving the history we have here in Hamilton instead of erasing it. While staying modern is great, there are still people out there looking for a piece of history.”