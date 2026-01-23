New homes rise in Hamilton neighborhood for first time in nearly 50 years

Despite initial challenges like debris during excavation, the project is on schedule for completion by mid-April, according to Taylor Stone-Welch, a small business development specialist with the city of Hamilton.

“It’s a long time coming,” Stone-Welch said. “We spent many years planning this vision for Build Back the Block. These are the first new homes built in Jefferson in a really long time. I don’t know the exact date, but I would say 50 years. These are high-quality, beautiful homes. We’re very excited to see families move into these hopefully by the end of April.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Hamilton broke ground last September on its Build Back the Block community initiative, a multi-million-dollar infill home program launched in 2024 to address Hamilton’s expansive housing shortage.

The project’s first phase aims to deliver 12 new homes by the end of the year, representing a $3 million investment in Hamilton’s future.

The two-story homes are the first of the dozen homes to be constructed in the project’s first year. The East Avenue homes are championed by Hamilton CORE, which is partnering with Community First Solutions, the general contractor of the project. Community Design Alliance provided the plans.

Eventually, the initiative will be funded through home sales, but initial money is being provided through federal block grants, donations from the Hamilton Community Foundation, contributions from community partners, and, if needed, city funds.

“The vision is (to construct) 100 homes in the next five years, which is a very bold vision, very optimistic,” Stone-Welch said.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The first dozen homes will be built on East, Ludlow, and Maple avenues led by Hamilton CORE and Community First Solutions, Habitat for Humanity and Neighborhood Housing Solutions of Hamilton, and a private builder.

Neighborhood Housing Solutions will be the driving force behind two homes. Habitat for Humanity will break ground in March for seven homes, Stone-Welch said.

The homes are for a variety of people, with each partner having a different method for how they are sold, he said.

“Habitat has its own method for finding a homeowner, and they actually already had an application process last summer,” Stone-Welch said. “They’ve identified their seven homeowners. That’s completely different from, say, these two homes that we are in now. These will just go (on) the market.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

He said the Build Back the Block homes will be “across the spectrum” of quality and price point.

“These (East Avenue) homes, whoever gets them, they’re extremely high-quality homes,” he said. “They’re going to sell at a higher price point, but they are also being subsidized in some ways, so whoever gets these two homes is getting a great opportunity.

“Coming in first to this neighborhood, that’s a little bit of a risk, but I think it’s going to pay off for whoever gets these two.”

The two CORE homes on East Avenue are available to any buyer without restrictions or qualifications, Stone-Welch said.

“In an ideal world, where we have multiple (buyers) interested, we are planning to create guidance so that we can fairly pick the buyer,” he said. “So like, a rubric, with some targets for proximity. If all things are equal, and somebody lives in this neighborhood, they would get preference to buy the home, versus somebody who’s not a Hamiltonian.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Danielle Webb, vice president of marketing and sales for Community First Solutions, said it was important for the organization to reflect its name and be first, but also to be a strong partner for the Greater Hamilton community.

“The timing for us was absolutely perfect, because we have our own construction team, we have our own VP of construction in house, and a number of local contractors that we use when we’re building ... additions to Berkeley Square,” Webb said. “We had just finished our most recent development when we are approached about this project, and it’s the perfect way to utilize our resources that had a break in building while we’re planning our next phase, to do something impactful for our community and continue to keep our local contractors in good work.”

The city is focusing on the Jefferson neighborhood, a traditional neighborhood that has seen a decline in recent decades, which is why Hamilton is making a concerted push to focus on the area. Jefferson was at one time a highly industrial neighborhood that is now the city’s most ethnically diverse neighborhood.

Webb said Build Back the Block is expected to have a positive effect on not just the neighborhood, but the entire city of Hamilton.

“I think it’s just going to continue to grow,” she said. “The opportunity to take empty lots and infill them with quality homes for mid-market families not only brings value back to everybody in the neighborhood, but you’re bringing stability and opportunity for our neighbors and people who live in our community that are looking for that American dream.”

Explore QuikTrip to open this June at major Hamilton intersection