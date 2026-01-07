QuikTrip to open this month at major Hamilton intersection

QuikTrip project manager Ali Bukhres told Journal-News the new location is expected to be open in the middle of June. He said each location hires 25 or more employees.

Plans for the site call for a 4,998-square-foot convenience store with 14 fueling pumps on a 1.4-acre site.

“That corner of Route 4 and High Street is one of the most visible intersections in our community, and it’s great to see it active again with a high-quality QuikTrip,” said Hamilton Executive Director of Development Aaron Hufford. “This investment enhances a key corridor and contributes to the continued momentum we’re seeing throughout Hamilton.”

The site will have 50 parking spaces.

Mallory Greenham, Hamilton’s chief of staff and acting economic development director, said the permit for the project was approved by the city’s Building, Fire, Utilities and Planning Departments in mid-November.

The family-owned business is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and has been operating about 70 years. There are about 1,000 stores nationally.

Known for its sandwiches, on-the-go snacks, QuikTrip locations have a full-service, on-site kitchen with fresh and made-to-order food. Other offerings include salads, wraps, doughnuts, and pastries.

The company has more than 1,000 stores in 18 states and is expanding in Ohio.

The Hamilton location is the third QuikTrip planned for Butler County.

A CVS Pharmacy there closed in August 2022 after the company announced plans to reduce the number of stores. The store remained vacant until its demolition except for being a pop-up location for the seasonal Spirit Halloween retail location.

A QuikTrip opened at 8335 Cincinnati-Dayton Road in West Chester Twp. last October.

Fairfield in 2024 approved plans for a location between Speedway and Cincinnati Christian School across from Woodridge Boulevard. It is expected to open this year.