Police: Two men assaulted, truck stolen during early-morning robbery in Monroe

After receiving a 911 call, officers found two men who had been assaulted, according to police. The victims were transported to Atrium Medical Center by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims stated two males approached them, and one displayed a handgun. The suspects demanded their items and fled in one victim’s red Ford F-150 truck, police said. The truck is a crew cab with a black racing stripe, plus an Army sticker on the rear window with a California license plate 798DA3.