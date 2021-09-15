Police: Hamilton fatal shooting on Sunday was drug-related

Dispatchers received four 911 calls from people who heard gunshots and saw people outside.

“There’s gunshots outside,” a woman told the dispatcher. “You need to send an ambulance there’s somebody on the ground.”

The crying woman said she is inside a house with a child. She is afraid to look outside again. She told the dispatcher she heard six shots.

Another caller said there were people outside shooting at a car. The woman said there were four or five shots fired.

“The guy that was shooting was ducked down behind my car that was parked right in front of my house,” the caller told dispatchers.

“We are scared,” a third caller tells the dispatcher. She said her house was being shot at. “We are hiding.”

Hamilton detectives are looking for the other people who were with Hendricks at the time of the shooting. If anyone has information, they are asked to call the Hamilton Police Department at 513-868-5811, ext. 2002.